Is Take Care of Maya based on a true story? Netflix has become the ultimate home for zeitgeisty documentaries in the last few years, in the true crime arena most notably, but also in the world of other ripped-from-the-headlines tales.

The latest Netflix documentary to get pulses racing is Take Care of Maya, which emerges as a complex portrait of the American healthcare system. It’s brand new on Netflix and is already becoming one of the most popular new movies on the platform. If the response is good, it could be considered among the best Netflix documentaries very soon.

But what really happened in the case of Maya Kowalski? Is Take Care of Maya based on a true story? Let’s take a look into the truth behind it all and make sense of it. If you want to go into the doc without knowing any of the developments, stop reading now.

Is Take Care of Maya based on a true story?

Yes, Take Care of Maya is a new Netflix documentary based on the true story of Maya Kowalski, her rare illness, and her family’s experiences in the healthcare system.

Maya was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Florida as a 10-year-old in 2016 and, shortly after, doctors connected her symptoms with the rare Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. However, questions were soon asked about Maya’s mother, Beata Kowalski, and the veracity of her claims about Maya.

The story soon developed in tragic ways, which are due to be subject to court proceedings later in 2023. The documentary goes into all of the detail about what happened, and what it means more widely for the healthcare world. It’s a complex and thorny situation.

