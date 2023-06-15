First Chicken Run 2 teaser gives us release date, and we’re excited

What’s that, squawking in the distance? I’m glad you asked: it’s the first Chicken Run 2 trailer, and it’s come with news of a release date and all. Two for the price of one.

Chicken Run is one of the most beloved animated movies of all time, created by the world famous Aardman studio. Released way back in 2000, at the turn of the millennium, fans of the movie have been waiting for the Chicken Run 2 release date for decades.

Thankfully, the new movie is nearly here as promised by the first teaser. Less than 20 seconds long, this teaser shows Rocky and Ginger attempting to grapple with an unruly egg which has sprouted legs. Even more exciting than that is the confirmation that Chicken Run 2 will be a pre-Christmas treat, releasing on streaming service Netflix on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Replacing Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha as the voices of Rocky and Ginger will be Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton. They’ll be joined by Bella Ramsey, who was recently catapulted into the spotlight thanks to the success of The Last of Us and their role in it.

The plot of the movie will focus on Ginger’s leadership of the flock, newly escaped from Tweedy’s farm, and their new-found island paradise. However, with the birth of a chick Ginger’s flock soon faces a new danger; one which she must convince them to overcome once again.

If it’s anything like the first, Chicken Run 2 could become one of the best movies of the year and we can’t wait to learn more as that release date continues to get closer.

