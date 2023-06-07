One of the worst movies ever has spent six weeks in the Netflix top 10

Netflix, what have you done? The Top 10 list on the streaming service can bring up some questionable choices at times, but this animated movie really takes the cake. Mind you, this is down to viewers, so perhaps it’s too harsh to blame Netflix for this one.

Still, we’ll try. Because if you go onto the Netflix most watched list at the time of writing, you’ll feel a shiver down your spine as you find your eyes meeting those of none other than The Boss Baby himself.

In fact, this kids movie has spent the past six weeks in the Global Top 10 list, and was watched for roughly 10.58 million hours last week. Whether that’s a huge amount of families settling down to watch the Alec Baldwin venture, or just a few very lonely souls, we don’t know.

Shockingly, at the time of its release, The Boss Baby ended up being nominated for the Best Animated Feature Film award at the Oscars. Thankfully, it ended up losing out to the Pixar movie Coco.

Baby Boss has become something of a meme among film lovers, who cite its baffling premise and insane dialogue as some of the worst to hit screens in a long time. (“Cookies are for closures.” — Who is this joke for? Children haven’t seen Glengarry Glen Ross. They won’t get the reference. They won’t. Get. The. Reference.)

There’s no explanation for the sudden spike of Boss Baby love in the world, but when we look at the film’s poster, and gaze into his orb-like yet beady eyes that somehow reach directly into our souls, we can only assume that he planned this.

Currently, The Boss Baby sits at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes. We’ll be keeping a firm eye on that number, to make sure he doesn’t try anything else next.

