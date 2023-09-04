Netflix just saved one of the best anime series ever after 12-year gap

Kimi ni Todoke is coming back to our screens after 12 years away, and we can thank Netflix for rescuing the anime show from the abyss. Once again, Netflix is proving how much it appreciates the best anime, in adding this treasured series to its growing library.

Admittedly, Netflix doesn’t always make the right decisions (we are still pissed about the cancelation of one of the best TV series of last year, 1899). As far as the best streaming services go, the original king has slipped down the pecking order of late, but we may be willing to forgive some of those past errors.

That’s because Kimi ni Todoke, a show we have been waiting 12 years to see more of, is finally returning for season 3. And the new anime will be playing on Netflix.

When it comes to the best romance anime, Kimi ni Todoke is right up there. Karuho Shiina’s beloved manga series took the world by storm when it hit the small screen back in 2009, but when season 2 ended in 2011 it seemed Netflix had forgotten all about it.

Sure, we also had a great anime movie version of the story to keep us occupied, but there’s only so many times you can rewatch these things. Thankfully, Netflix is putting us out of our misery, and we will be reunited with Mamiko, Daisuke, and the gang very soon.

The bad news is, we will have to wait until 2024 to see some of the best anime characters return to our screen. But, if we’ve waited 12 years, we can wait a little longer. Netflix announced it will be bringing together the original cast once more for season 3 of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You next year.

