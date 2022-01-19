Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke joins new Netflix movie with Julia Roberts

Oscar-nominated actor, and star of the upcoming MCU TV series Moon Knight, Ethan Hawke, is heading over to Netflix for his next project. According to Deadline, Hawke has been cast in the cinematic adaptation of the novel by Rumaan Alam – Leave the World Behind.

Based on Alam’s literary work, the upcoming drama movie will see two families who are forced to work together and co-exist in a weekend rental home following a mysterious power outage that cuts them off from the outside world. Hawke is just the latest big star cast in the streaming services’ thriller movie. The Marvel actor will be joining the ranks of Academy Award winners Julia Roberts and Mahershala A for the film. Other confirmed stars for Leave the World Behind include Myha’la Herrold, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Charlie Evans.

Deadline reports that Hawke will play the role of Roberts’ husband, while Herrold will play Ali’s daughter, and Armstrong and Evans will play Roberts and Hawke’s children. Sam Esmail is on board to direct the project, as well as to adapt Alam’s novel into a new script.

Whatever Esmail decides to do with this adaptation, fans can rest easy, knowing that the filmmaker is working with quality material as well as a cast of A-listers. Published in 2020, the novel Leave the World Behind took the public by storm when it first released – thanks to its insightful exploration of parenthood and race.

Multiple publications, including The Washington Post, Elle, Esquire and more, named it ‘a Best Book of the Year’ in 2020. So yeah, if the Netflix movie sticks to the original’s story, we just may have a winner on our hands.

Besides Leave the World Behind, Hawke has been a busy man. He will be starring as a villain in the Disney Plus TV series Moon Knight – scheduled to release on March 30, 2022. Other upcoming credits for the actor include Robert Eggers’ The Northman, and the action movie Knives Out 2.

Currently, there is no release date for Leave the World Behind, but as you can see from above – we’ll see plenty of Hawke in the meantime.