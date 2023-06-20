Are the Uchiha Clan and the Uzumaki Clan related in Naruto? Despite being an anime about ninjas, Naruto has a deep and complicated lore that goes back hundreds of years, before the foundation of the shinobi system to humanity’s earliest attempts at molding chakra.

A lot of the lore in Naruto is linked to Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki, aka the Sage of the Sixth Paths, the creator of ninjutsu and the forefather of a lot of our favorite Naruto characters. To be honest, though, despite being a great show (and one of the best anime series ever, by this writer’s estimation), Naruto’s backstory is very complicated and can be confusing to newcomers.

So we thought we’d help out all our anime-loving readers by explaining one of the animated series’ biggest mysteries. Namely, ‘Are the Uchiha Clan and the Uzumaki Clan related in Naruto?’ Warning minor spoilers ahead for Naruto.

Are the Uchiha Clan and the Uzumaki Clan related?

The Uchiha Clan and the Uzumaki Clan share a common ancestor, as both are descendants of Hagoromo. However, despite both clans being distantly related to Hagoromo, there have been so many generations between then and Naruto’s current day that any relation is extremely remote.

How remote? Well, if you walked out and stopped a random person on the sidewalk, you probably share as much DNA with that randomer as the Uchiha do with the Uzumaki.

It’s also worth noting that while the Uchiha can trace their bloodline back to Hagoromo and his eldest son Indra, the Uzumaki are not direct descendants of the Sage. Instead, their relation to the God of Shinobi comes through marrying into the Senju Clan, who are the descendants of the Sage’s younger son, Asura.

Are Naruto and Sasuke related?

Naruto and Sasuke are not related to one another. That said, the two ninjas share a deep bond of friendship, and as the reincarnates of Hagoromo’s two sons, Asura (NAruto) and Indra (Sasuke), they do have a strange sort of spiritual relationship.

