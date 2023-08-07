New My Hero Academia movie appears to be bringing back major villain

My Hero Academia is no small tale. It resulted in a mass media franchise, encompassing both small and big screen tellings of Izuku Midoriya and his adventures through the world of Quirks and Heroes. In fact, it’s because of My Hero Academia that we’ve ended up with one of the best anime series around, and a few great anime movies, too.

And between the series and the animated movies, we’ve ended up spending a lot of time with some of our favorite My Hero Academia characters (which, FYI, include some of the best anime characters of all time.) This means that, when it comes to any new movies spawning from the franchise, we’re always keeping an eye out for the anime villains we’ve come to know and…love?

But word on the street is that the fourth My Hero Academia movie may include one of our favorite adversaries. We’re of course talking about none other than the despicable All For One.

In case you need reminding, All For One is the main antagonist of the entire anime series, and is the founder of the League of Villains. He was once Japan’s most infamous villain, and serves as the main nemesis of All Might. His goal? To steal his brother, One For All’s, quirk in order to prevent himself from ever being opposed or defeated.

So, why do we think that All For One is coming back? Well, you need only look at some of the recent marketing. For one, the My Hero Academia Twitter account posted a teaser poster and, if you look closely, you can see that a translation of the text on the right says “Next is —- turn,” with the words in the middle scratched out.

This may not mean much to most, but fans of the anime will remember that this is a line used twice. Once when All Might defeated All For One and spoke the line to Deku in season 6, and another time when Deku and others arrived at a booby-trapped mansion which All For One had rigged.

So if this isn’t an allusion to the fact that we might be seeing one of the greatest big bads in all of anime come back to the big screen when the My Hero Academia 4 release date hits, we don’t know what is.

As super-powered villains go, it doesn’t get much more intense than All For One, who’s pretty much immortal, thanks to the Life Force Quirk, and has a wide range of abilities. So it’s safe to say that fans should be pretty pleased that he might make a comeback. At this point, it’s still hearsay, but we think it’s pretty much in the bag that our favorite My Hero Academia baddie will be returning to the fold.

