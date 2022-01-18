My Hero Academia characters ranked: the ten best MHA characters

Who are the best My Hero Academia characters? Over six seasons and three anime movies, the superhero anime series has been enchanting fans of all ages. Like the unassuming students of Class 1-A, My Hero Academia can surprise with its depth, nuance, and brilliant protagonists and antagonists if you give it half a chance.

Set in a world full of people with strange, wondrous powers, and more than a few with the ability to do untold damage with the flick of a wrist, My Hero Academia boasts a diverse, intriguing cast that’s full of surprises. Every season, and every film, offers new additions, as well as different sides to those we think we know.

There are no Quirks in the real world, however, our knowledge of My Hero Academia could definitely be considered as much. We’ve listed the absolute greatest among everyone who’s darkened the halls of the UA High School or League of Villains. We suspect you’ll disagree, but just hear us out first because our other Quirk is in making solid arguments on hot takes.

What are the ten best My Hero Academia characters?

Shoto Todoroki

There’s an argument to be made for Shoto being the true protagonist of My Hero Academia. His backstory as a child from an abusive household who overcomes his father’s shadow has made for riveting viewing throughout his time in Class 1-A.

The son of number two hero Endeavour, Shoto wields a powerful mix of ice and fire powers. However, his resentment towards his father caused him to struggle with mastering all his strengths. Only when he starts to become his own person does he really shine, making his journey one of the most nuanced and captivating.

Eraser Head

Besides being named after David Lynch’s best movie, Shota ‘Eraser Head’ Aizawa is a resourceful hero, and one of the hardest teachers to please in UA High School. However, his lofty methods are all about making students recognise the high standards they should have for themselves.

His Quirk is one of the more strategic, quelling someone else’s power with his eyes. He complements it with a special cloth that ensnares opponents, to maximise usage, During an attack on the school from the League of Villains, he takes on many tens of baddies, and demonstrates just how well-trained he is, and exactly how far he’ll go to defend his students.

Tsuyu Asui

What if Toad from X-Men was the least bit likeable? Tsuyu’s Quirk of turning her body frog-like might sound strange, but in practice, it makes her one of the most powerful in Class 1-A. Her agility, strength, and slippery moves have gotten her through some very intense encounters.

Besides all that, she’s someone who was forced to grow up quickly, thanks to absentee parents – a theme among the children of My Hero Academia. She’s empathetic, decisive, and bold, making her a great potential leader and a wonderful addition to the cast.

Eri

Oh, Eri. You’ve always deserved better. As if accidentally evaporating her father due to her unwieldy Quirk isn’t bad enough, her mother scorns her, and then she’s gaslighted by a member of the Yakuza to make Anti-Quirk serum. How’s that for tragic?

All’s well that ends well, though, thanks tof Izuku Midoriya, and his heroic classmates. When Eri is rescued, she’s timid and shy. Learning more about her powers, and making friends, has her believing better days are possible. Aw!

Enji Todoroki

Shoto’s father, and one of the most engrossing heroes in the entire property. Driven to a fault, Enji ‘Endeavour’ Todoroki will try anything to usurp All Might as the number one hero. This has meant hurting his family in some profound ways.

The hierarchy of My Hero Academia can inspire some fanatical competition. Enji is the opposite of Izuku, absolutely consumed by the numbers and ratings, rather than doing good where he can, like a superhero should. His faults give him a certain humanity, because if there’s one Quirk that brings us together, it’s our ability to toxify anything, even heroism.

Ochaco Uraraka

The figurative healer of the list, Ochaco Uraraka is a gravity-bending hero who prefers to rescue people rather than go for big fights. Her charisma and confidence make her easy to like, and an obvious fit for getting victims out of harm’s way – you could say people gravitate towards her. Eh, eh!?

Though not the greatest when it comes to straight battles, she’s exactly who you’d want on any squad for an important mission. She’s selfless, collaborative, and has an intense faith in who she works with.

Tomura Shigaraki

The heir to All For One’s throne as leader of the League of Villains, with the power to disintegrate everything you love. Tomura Shigaraki is a complete nihilist who, upon reaching the conclusion that destroying All Might may be too lofty, decides that bringing about the degradation of society is an easier target. Let it never be said he isn’t realistic!

Tomura doesn’t care about anyone, including himself, which is what makes him so dangerous. His first Quirk allowed him to melt any solid matter he touches on an atomic level, leading to some worrying close-knit showdowns. His second is All For One, hosting his former master’s consciousness. Yeah, things get weird on My Hero Academia, not least with this guy.

Dabi

Shoto’s brother, and the real negative side-effect of Enji’s desperation to outdo All Might. Where Shoto became alienated by their father’s drive, Dabi trained so hard his body started giving out, leaving him with some intense scarring.

His blue flames are among the most damaging of any Quirks, and his intelligence and physical prowess are not to be under-estimated. It’s no accident he moved to the forefront of the Vanguard Action Squad, a consistent reminder of Enji’s failures as a parent.

All Might

This universe’s Superman. A straight-laced, personification of optimism. As the holder of the One For All Quirk, he’s managed to stop All For One and the League of Villains twice, a feat that’s still unrivalled.

It isn’t just his incredible strength, speed, and relentlessly personable personality that makes him great, either. He understands that it’s all about the next generation, passing the buck to Izuku Midoriya to become the new best hero.

Izuku Midoriya

Speaking of – there’s no best My Hero Academia characters list without acknowledging sweet, wee Izuku Midoriya. If anyone can convince you there’s hope for humanity, it’s Izuku and his steadfast positive attitude. He’s such an advocate for positivity, All Might gave him his powers, knowing a people’s champion when he sees one.

From then on, Izuku stands for what’s good, working with his best friends to challenge evil. He’s an inspiration, time and again proving that a little faith and willingness to do the hard work can pay off dividends when the chips are down.