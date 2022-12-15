Will My Hero Academia have a season 7? My Hero Academia is an anime series that is currently on its sixth season. The show explores the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy who was born without superpowers in a world where superhero powers are usual. Midoriya is then scouted by the world’s greatest hero, and enlisted into a school for superhero training.

It’s a engaging, fun premise. So, it’s no huge surprise that My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime drama series around, with an immense following. My Hero Academia season 6 is currently in the middle of airing, and it’s continuing to progress to story in exciting ways. But because of its status and popularity, people are already asking: will there be a My Hero Academia season 7?

Will there be a My Hero Academia season 7?

The status of My Hero Academia season 7 hasn’t yet been confirmed. With My Hero Academia season 6 still in the works it’s likely that there won’t be an official confirmation about season 7 for some time.

However, it’s also very likely that there will be a My Hero Academia season 7 at some point in the not-too-distant future. That’s because the show has been hugely successful so far, and shows no signs of slowing down or popular decline. And, there’s still plenty more story to tell with ever-expanding plotlines.

