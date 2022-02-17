Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan wants physical release, but Netflix is saying no

Everyone wants to see Midnight Mass, one of the best TV series of 2021. However, the creator of the horror series, Mike Flanagan, has confirmed that the streaming service Netflix isn’t too keen on that if they aren’t subscribers just yet. Taking to social media, the director shared that the platform isn’t planning on supporting a Midnight Mass Blu-ray and DVD release any time soon.

Telling the story of an isolated town and some spooky mysteries involving a charismatic priest played by Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass is chilling, and one of The Digital Fix’s top TV picks for 2021. Earning an impressive 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it is a show that everyone wants to see whether they’re signed up to Netflix, a collector of Blu-ray box sets, or both.

Responding to a fan asking if there were any updates on a potential physical release for the horror series, Flanagan tweeted: “I have asked repeatedly, and at the moment, Netflix will not support a physical media release. I will keep trying, either until they change their minds or I am dead, whichever comes first.”

So, rest easy spooky non-Netflix subscribers, because Flanagan has your backs. You can read Flanagan’s original tweet below:

I have asked repeatedly, and at the moment @netflix will not support a physical media release. I will keep trying, either until they change their minds or I am dead, whichever comes first. https://t.co/5rnVPiddXU — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 16, 2022

While uncommon, Netflix does occasionally offer physical releases of its original series. In the past, shows such as Stranger Things, The Crown, and Peaky Blinders all got a fancy physical boxset, along with being available to watch on the streamer’s platform. Even one of Flanagan’s past Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House, got the Blu-ray and DVD treatment. So yeah, a future Midnight Mass physical release doesn’t seem that far-fetched.

Hopefully, Netflix will change its stance and support a physical release soon. We will be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Flanagan’s next scary project, The Fall of the House of Usher, which is currently filming.