Mike Flanagan confirms The Fall of the House of Usher has started filming

Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself as one of the best horror directors working in tinsel town. Flanagan’s Netflix TV series have kept streaming fans across the globe on the edge of their seats, while his horror movies have filled multiplexes the world over with screams. Now production has finally begun on his next project, The Fall of the House of Usher.

Flanagan announced the news with a simple tweet that read, “And we’re off”, as well as a picture of the show’s slate. The Fall of the House of Usher is a limited Netflix series. The spooky show will reportedly draw inspiration from a number of Edgar Allen Poe tales, including The Raven and the titular House of Usher story.

Plot details are scarce at the moment, but Poe’s version of the tale dealt with members of the Usher family who were driven into madness and infirmity by some unknowable supernatural force. Flanagan is no stranger to literary adaptations directing the Stephen King film Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House, among others.

Flanagan’s adaptation of Usher boasts an all-star cast including Frank Langella and Mary McDonnell as Roderick and Madeline Usher, respectively, the siblings at the heart of the tale. Joining Langella and McDonnell in the gothic tale are Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill.

It was thought that production on House of Usher had already started earlier after Siegel tweeted a photo from the set, but Flanagan later clarified that she was just coming in for a costume test. The Fall of the House of Usher is set for release later this year. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Netflix horror movies.