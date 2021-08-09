Haunting of Hill House creator’s new Netflix show Midnight Mass gets creepy first trailer

Netflix has just released the first trailer for its brand-new TV series Midnight Mass. From the creator of The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan’s new spooky story is finally on its way, and is looking to be another ghastly home run for the streaming service.

After suffering from some production delays due to covid-19, Netflix has finally released the first trailer for the highly anticipated ghost series Midnight Mass, which wrapped production in December 2020. Staying true to supernatural form, Flanagan’s new show, is full of creepy anomalies, and sports a dark atmosphere – delighting all us horror fans, who have been waiting patiently for some fresh scares.

The supernatural story won’t be a new chapter in Flanagan’s The Haunting series but will stand alone as a brand new show, with no haunted houses in sight. The official synopsis for Midnight Mass reads, “An isolated island community experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.”

The seven-episode series will star Flanagan’s wife, Kate Siegel, in a currently undisclosed role. She will be joined by Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, and Michael Trucco. The scary series will also feature the acting talents of Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, and Rahul Kohli. You can watch the trailer for Netflix’s Midnight Mass below:

Besides his work with creepy priests, Flanagan is also currently adapting the horror comic, Something is Killing the Children. It seems like Netflix is gearing up to up its game in the horror department with all these upcoming shows – and personally, we aren’t complaining.

Midnight Mass is set to premiere on September, 24. While we wait for more ghoulish news, be sure to check out our list of the best horror movies on Netflix.