Michael B Jordan calls Dragon Ball Z movie the “ultimate challenge”

It was a big weekend for Michael B. Jordan. The MCU and Rocky series actor had the release of Creed 3, the third in this line of sports movies to focus on Adonis Creed. This time, he not only starred but directed, with it being his debut behind the camera.

In our Creed 3 review, we made it clear he was the right man for the job. With a largely positive reception for the movie and Jordan being a confident director, what’s next for him?

The actor has been open about his love for Akira, as per costume designer Raphael Phillips, one of the best anime movies, and how it inspired his shorts in Creed 3, but the nerdiness doesn’t end with that 80s movie.

“I love challenges,” Jordan said of the possibility of directing a Dragon Ball Z movie in an interview with Nerdist. “And that would probably be the ultimate challenge.”

“I think it’s almost like a catch-22,” he continued, referring to the pressures of getting a fan-favourite anime series adaptation right. “Like who’s going to be the first one to really like roll the dice and try that one in a real way?”

If Creed 3 is anything to go by, Jordan is more than capable of this ultimate challenge! We don’t know what’s next in the lineup for the actor and director, but our ears are perked up.

