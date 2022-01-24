Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could return to MCU in Doctor Strange 2

Tobey Maguire, the original Spider-Man, may be swinging back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to new social media posts. Rumours of Maguire’s iteration of Spidey appearing in fantasy flick Doctor Strange 2 started heating up after one of the action film’s dubbing voice actors made a post on social media.

According to Comic Book Resources, Manolo Rey is the official Portuguese voice actor for Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. Along with Mariana Torres, who is reportedly the official Portuguese voice actress for Wanda Maximoff, he posed for a picture which Torres then appeared to post on her Instagram story with the caption (translated from Portuguese) “Good things are coming!!!”

Screenshots of the Instagram story have since circulated on Twitter, with many fans taking it as official confirmation that Maguire will be appearing in Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios and Maguire haven’t publicly commented on the rumours, but this is Marvel, so who knows what will happen? If Maguire makes an appearance in the upcoming adventure movie, it wouldn’t be his first appearance in Phase 4 of the MCU. In what was perhaps Marvel’s worst-kept secret, he along with Andrew Garfield donned his Spidey suit once again for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, the Peter Parkers worked together in an epic cross-universe battle against various Spider-Man villains.

Maguire is one of many familiar faces who are rumoured to make cameo appearances in Multiverse of Madness — with some reports suggesting that fitting in these cameos was a reason for the film’s string of reshoots, which wrapped up in January 2022.

Some of the characters fans are hoping will make an appearance include Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Attwell) from Disney Plus’ What If…? series, X-Men’s Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and even a new variant of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise. There are also rumours that Ghost Rider might be making their MCU debut, but there is uncertainty over who would be the one to play the demonic antihero.

Either way, it looks like the movie won’t be one to miss! Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is coming to theatres on May 6 2022. In order to stay updated, follow our guide detailing everything we know about the film!