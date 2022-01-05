Spider-Man fans launch campaign to make fourth Tobey Maguire movie

Following a social media campaign from fans calling for a third Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movie, there is now inevitably a group of people trying to do the same for another Tobey Maguire/Sam Raimi Spider-Man film.

The aim of the campaign is to get #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 trending on January 5. These types of campaigns have become more popular since the success of the ‘Release the Snyder Cut’ demands, which resulted in a new version of Justice League being released on HBO Max.

Both the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films, originally released between 2002-2007 and the Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man films, released in 2012-2014 have been the source of much renewed interest in recent weeks thanks to the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Coincidentally (or is it?!), director Sam Raimi is currently working on a Marvel film himself – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set for release later this year.

Sony were apparently developing a never released Spider-Man 4 in 2008, so fans want to know more about what that script would have been like and bring a 46 year old Maguire out of spandex-retirement, we guess?

“I think about it all the time,” Raimi said in a 2019 interview. “It’s hard not to, because each summer another Spider-Man film comes out! So when you have an unborn one, you can’t help but think what might have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look into the past.”

One of the tweets calling for a Raimi-Maguire Spider-Man 4 can be seen below;

A Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland is perhaps more likely than one starring Tobey Maguire, but even that it not currently set in stone. Check out our guide to Spider-Man 4 to find out more.