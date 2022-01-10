Andrew Garfield turned his Spider-Man: No Way Home lies into a game

After months of repeated denials, Andrew Garfield has finally opened up about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield, of course, reprised the role of Peter Parker (hereafter referred to as ‘Peter 3’) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Spidey movie, which saw various Spider-Man villains and heroes make the trip across the multiverse.

Sony and Marvel attempted to keep Peter 3’s appearance top-secret, something that put a lot of pressure on poor Garfield. It turns out, though, to cope with the stress, the Tick, Tick… Boom star decided to play a little game with journalists who were desperate to catch him out.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” he told TheWrap. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable. It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun. There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie, and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

Garfield explained that he wanted to keep his appearance a secret for the fans because that’s what he would have wanted if he was going to see the action movie.

“I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theatre?” he explained. “Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing? I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

Garfield wasn’t the science fiction movie’s only returning character. Tobey Maguire suited up for the first time in 14 years playing ‘Peter 2’. Meanwhile, Alfred Molina and Willem Defoe returned as Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin, respectively.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and is in cinemas now.