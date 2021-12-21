Tom Holland jokes he’s going to win an Oscar for Spider-Man: No Way Home

We’re less than a month away from the start of the 2022 award season and some people have already started making room on their shelves for prizes, gongs, and statues. One actor who thinks he might be in with a chance of taking home the big prize, an Oscar, is none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man joked that he’ll win an Oscar for No Way Home. “I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye,” Holland explained when asked about the future of the character. “But I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character, I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So there, it’s great.”

Holland’s answer was clearly tongue in cheek as superhero action movies don’t tend to do very well with awards panels. At the Oscars at least they usually get relegated to the technical categories, but there have been a few breakouts in recent years. Black Panther was nominated for Best Picture, the first superhero movie to receive such consideration, while Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for playing the lead in Joker.

Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige recently told The Hollywood Reporter he believes genre bias is what’s prevented the MCU from winning any major awards.

“I think we are always at a deficit because of the Marvel logo and because of a genre bias that certainly exists,” Feige explained. “I just loved that for a shining moment there with Black Panther that was put aside and the work was recognized for the achievement that it was.”

Could No Way Home finally be the superhero movie that cuts through with Academy voters? Somehow we doubt it but stranger things have happened.

