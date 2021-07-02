Spider-Man: No Way Home Lego sets reveal Spidey’s new costume

Spider-Man getting a new costume has become something of a tradition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a new LEGO leak seems to reveal No Way Home will continue the trend. The pics, which were widely shared on Reddit, show a new LEGO set called ‘Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop’. Printed on the side of the box, though, is a picture of Spidey wearing a brand new costume.

The suit seems to be a combination of the costume he wore at the end of Far From Home and the Iron Spider armour. Eschewing the wallcrawler’s traditional red and blue, this new suit is red and black with a flashy golden spider and bulkier golden web-shooters.

Interestingly it looks very similar to a piece of concept art created for Far From Home, although it seems there are some subtle differences.

The new suit seems much more streamlined, especially around the elbows and the spider emblem on the concept art lacks the black outline. While we wish we could say for sure that this is Spidey’s new outfit, nothing is confirmed yet, so take all of this with a pinch of salt.

AYOOO NEW SPIDEY SUIT LEAKED IN LEGO SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME SET. WE FR GETTIN THE SETS BEFORE THE TRAILER LMAOOO #SpiderMan #nowayhome @darthwebhead pic.twitter.com/CFIr2EwVMi — probably snicka (@snickaaa) July 1, 2021

LEGO sets have contained spoilers for movies in the past (including Molten Man’s appearance in far From Home), but the toy company has been known to get a bit creative when designing their kits (we’re looking at you Mandarin in a tank set). Even in this set, there appears to be a giant bug monster that we’re pretty confident isn’t the MCU’s Scorpion, and has only been included in the kit so kids have something for their hero minifigs to fight.

Directed by Jon Watts, No Way Home will see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man in his third MCU outing. Current plot details are being kept under wraps, but a few details have started to hit the web. As this LEGO set confirms, Peter will be teaming up with Doctor Strange at some point in the film, although we don’t know why.

It's just FFH art that the toy companies were given I think. Here's the same suit in a FFH Concept art book. pic.twitter.com/yfYYebYUAw — Lego Wong at a Computer in NWH? (@DennisJayThomp1) July 1, 2021

Fans have convinced themselves that the Bleeker Street magician’s appearance in the movie means we’re going to be exploring the multiverse. Still, it’s equally possible he’s just gone to Strange to try and fix his secret identity problem. Realistically we’ll only find out for certain what’s going on in No Way Home when the finally trailer drops.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.