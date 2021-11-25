Spider-Man: No Way Home gets TikTok updates from Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle, the only paper with the cojones to call out that masked menace Spider-Man, has evolved. In an attempt to appeal to a new (presumably, younger) audience, the paper – led by J.Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) – has gone digital, moving on to the world wide web and TikTok as part of a fun meta advert to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new TikTok account (@thedailybugleofficial) is being led by intern Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) – who Marvel fans may remember from the hilariously amateur Midtown High news show. Betty has promised that the paper’s TikTok will deliver the “fair, balanced, and hard-hitting news” that readers have come to expect from the Bugle.

Unfortunately, it seems that while the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Jameson may be less of a Luddite than his Raimi-verse counterpart, they do have one thing in common. They’re both skinflints who refuse to pay their interns or, as Jameson would probably put it, “freelance, the best thing in the world for a kid your age.”

It also seems like Betty’s going to struggle on the whole “fair and balanced” thing. In one of The Bugle’s videos, we see her defending Peter Parker from an unseen producer who wants her to explain why she hates Spider-Man.

The Daily Bugle has launched an official TikTok account with Midtown High’s Betty Brant taking over as their new intern! pic.twitter.com/M1q25X6fx8 — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) November 24, 2021

“You know I’m friends with Peter Parker,” she explains. ” He’s actually a very nice person. He saved my life.” Jameson then cuts in to yell: “Spider-Menace!” The wailing newsman may come to regret his treatment of the Wallcrawler.

We’ve seen in a new teaser for the newest MCU action movie that Jameson is going to come face to face with at least one of Spidey’s most dangerous villains, The Lizard. During the sort teaser, Jonah sees the reprehensible reptile before asking bemusedly: “Was that a dinosaur?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and crawls into theatres on December 15. For more comic book goodness, be sure to check out our guide on the upcoming fantasy movie Doctor Strange 2.