New Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer fan reaction shows some people don’t understand the point of teasers

Well, after feverish anticipation, not felt since the wait for the Avengers Endgame teaser, we finally have the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. The general reception to the short teaser has been overwhelmingly positive, and I’m sure like its predecessor, it’s going to break records for views on YouTube.

Personally, I thought it was a good trailer. It showed off some of the set pieces, introduced us to some new villains, and, most importantly, set up the stakes of the MCU movie. Still, I’d be lying if I said that reporting on the film didn’t pain me a little. Now I’m not saying it was a real pain, like breaking a leg or watching a Kevin James movie. It was more of a minor irritation like a toothache or watching an Adam Sandler movie.

You see, I think some people have forgotten what trailers are supposed to do. They’re not meant to spoil significant plot reveals or walk you through the entire plot. They’re meant to titillate you and tempt you into the movie theatre. Think of them like the cheap candy and junk food you always find near the opening of convenience stores. It’s a honey trap designed to get you in and spend money.

Now, for the most part, I think people understand this. There was a whirl of excitement online and at the live fan event in LA, where the trailer debuted last night. Speculation was that the new No Way Home trailer would give fans what scoopers had been promising them: a look at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back in their super Spidey suits.

Those allegedly in the know started pouring water on this idea early in the day, saying that execs at Marvel had asked their opposite number at Sony not to put the pair in the teaser. Apparently, Sony capitulated to these demands and agreed not to put them in the new trailer.

Despite fans not getting exactly what they thought they wanted, the reaction was, as we already said, very positive. Yet, a minority isn’t happy. Not because they think the film looks bad, not because the Green Goblin’s still wearing that silly mask, they’re not even bothered that there was no Daredevil.

No, they’re annoyed because the teaser trailer didn’t show them, Maguire and Garfield. Now, let’s stop and think for a moment if they are in it, and there’s a good chance they are, why would they put them in the trailer? That would be like having Cap pick up Mjolnir in the Endgame trailer or showing the Portals scene without the context. Sure it would be cool, but it lacks substance.

It’s literally just, ‘hey, it’s that thing I like’. Think how much more rewarding it’ll be if indeed it does come to pass (and it might not) to see Peter struggling against the ‘Sinister Not-Quite Six’ only to get back up from his multiverse counterparts. You’ll be able to hear the cheers in cinemas in this dimension and the next, but only if it’s a surprise.

If they gave it away in a trailer, it would cheapen it. Dare I say it would reduce the film to exactly what those who don’t like Marvel movies claim these movies are: cheap cash-ins designed to play off nostalgia and get you pointing at the screen like the Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

Ultimately Marvel and Sony are going to be very happy. Even without three Spider-Men (does anyone else have ‘Too many Spider-Men‘ from the TV series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in their heads?), the trailer did what it had to, convincing audiences they need to go see this film as soon as possible.

Then again, at this point, I think the studios could release a 30-second title card saying ‘Spider-Man’s back’, and people would flock to see it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and lands in theatres on December 15.