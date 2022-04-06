New Doctor Strange 2 trailer brings back WandaVision kids

Fans of the MCU may be getting stuck into the world of the new Moon Knight series on streaming service Disney Plus right now, but the next big MCU movie is just around the corner. Doctor Strange 2 is coming to cinemas on May 5, and some new footage from a TV spot has just emerged, and it looks like the kids from WandaVision are back.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the titular time lord joining forces with Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, as they attempt to undo the damage Strange caused to the stability of reality in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We can’t wait to see what the time travel movie has in store, with some pretty huge cameos rumoured, and suggestions that Wanda herself may even cross over into villain territory once and for all. We’ve had lots of tantalising trailers, and the latest TV spot, which released on April 6, offers lots more new footage to get Marvel fans excited for the next chapter of Phase 4.

The TV spot opens with Strange and Wanda both describing their routine of having the “same dream” over and over, and then Wanda explaining how she wakes up to the “same nightmare”. After the events of the WandaVision TV series, it’s understandable that reality is not much fun for poor Wanda Maximoff.

We also get to see a better look at the evil version of Doctor Strange, and this time he has a third eye in the middle of his forehead. It’s already been strongly implied that Marvel’s Illuminati will appear in Doctor Strange 2, and this could well be another nod to that.

And, as mentioned previously, the children of Wanda and Vision appear in this TV spot. The twin boys, Billy and Tommy, were last seen in WandaVision, but were taken away from Wanda when she had to destroy the Maximoff Anomaly that was holding the citizens of Westview hostage.

It’s highly likely that this is just another of Wanda’s cruel nightmares, but with the multiverse being ripped open, who knows who or what will converge on this timeline. The possibilities are endless!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in cinemas May 5.