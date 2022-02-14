Doctor Strange 2: Marvel’s Illuminati explained

Who are Marvel’s Illuminati? The second mind-bogglingly teaser for Doctor Strange 2 has teleported onto the web and cast a spell on MCU fans. The Multiverse of Madness looks like it will continue Phase 4’s trend of pushing the boundaries of what we thought a comicbook was possible.

While most fans were tantalised by the tease of their favourite X-Men character, Charles Xavier – played by a returning Patrick Stewart – something else caught our attention. In the scene where Strange is seemingly arrested and brought before Xavier, he’s marched into a room with six thrones by what seem to be Iron Man-Ultron drones. Who do these fancy chairs belong to? Well, we (and half the internet) think it’s the MCU’s version of the Illuminati.

But who makes up this powerful group in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What are their comic book origins? And what are their goals in The Multiverse of Madness? Well, don’t worry, young sorcerer, we know a thing or two about superhero tea-ups, so here’s everything we know about this secret society of heroes.

Who are Marvel’s Illuminati?

In the Marvel comic books upon which the MCU is based, The Illuminati is a cabal of heroes who secretly joined forces following the devastating Kree-Skrull War. The group is made up of Namor, Iron Man, Black Panther, Reed Richards, Professor Xavier, Doctor Strange, and Black Bolt.

The Illuminati were formed after Iron Man realised each member had some knowledge of the intergalactic war, but each of them failed to notify the rest of the superhero community resulting in chaos.

While none of the members agreed to Tony Starks original idea that the group form a sort of superhero government, they did agree to meet and exchange information on potential threats.

Through the years, the Illuminati have met to deal with threats like the Superhuman Registration Act, the Hulk returning to Earth (after they blasted him into space), and even served as guardians of the Infinity Stones.

Who’s in the MCU’s Illuminati?

The full membership of The Illuminati isn’t known at this time, but we can probably make a few educated guesses. We hear Charles Xavier talk and see the back of his beautiful bald head, so we can presume, if this is the Illuminati, he’s a member.

The Iron Man-Ultron drones hint that a variant of Tony Stark may have planted his kiester on one of those thrones (maybe the Tom Cruise rumours are true). The rest of the group’s big-screen members are unknown, though.

That said, we do see a guy who seems to be wearing a cape and looks a little like Thor in profile walking to a chair, so maybe the God of Thunder is on the council in this dimension?

If we were to speculate, we don’t imagine the team’s roster will be a one to one fit with the comics, and it seems unlikely that Kevin Feige would introduce Reed Richards before Jon Watt’s new take on Fantastic Four. Similarly, we wouldn’t expect Marvel to shoot its shot with Namor early – even if we did get that with Kang in Loki.

We can imagine a Captain America variant sitting on the council, maybe Captain Carter? Perhaps even a Black Panther variant? But honestly, with all the rumoured Doctor Strange 2 cameos, your guess is as good as ours, really.