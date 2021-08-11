Captain Marvel 2 is filming, has “sets that are bigger than you can imagine” says Brie Larson

Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels has started filming. In a recent interview, star Brie Larson talked about what it’s like going to set on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment.

“They’re unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amount of people on set. Lots of specialists. It’s a really unique experience,” she tells Sirius XM. “It’s a really unique experience. I’m a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day. Because they’re building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. You’ll see it when the movie comes out but for now it’s just mine. I’m in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special.”

Larson returns as Carol Danvers in The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel where she’ll team up with Kamala Khan, who’s being introduced in the Disney Plus miniseries Ms Marvel. Kamala’s a teenager living in Jersey City who gets the power to morph and distort her body, and she’s a big fan of Carol, making them an ideal pairing.

Ms Marvel is one of the more anticipated parts of Marvel Phase 4, featuring Iman Vellani as the Pakistani-American teenage hero. Despite being previosly slated for 2021, it’s still without a release date, and the recent news that Hawkeye is debuting on Disney Plus in November has fans concerned about when Kamala will appear on the streaming service.

Later in the same interview, Larson talks about leading blockbuster adventure movies wasn’t something she expected from her career. “It’s something that I never thought I would do in my life,” she says. “I was pretty sure that I’d be a side character in indie movies for the rest of my life, and I was like ‘That’s great!’, I was so excited that future, so this is beyond my expectations.”

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, and hits theatres November 11, 2022. We’ll keep you informed on when you can catch Ms Marvel.