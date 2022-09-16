A secret Marvel movie has been delayed to 2024

There’s a lot coming up for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6. Numerous action movies and Marvel series, from Fantastic Four to Blade and Avengers 5. One Marvel movie remains untitled, and it was curiously moved back a few months.

Disney rejigged its entire slate recently, making room for new announcements and such. Among all the pushbacks and fresh dates, an untitled MCU project has shifted from February 16, 2024, to September 6, 2024. No further details were given, allowing for rampant speculation on what this film could be.

The smart money is Deadpool 3, a sequel long in-development that survived Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Studios. We know it’s happening, it’s just a matter of when, and how the Merc with a Mouth will be integrated into the broader franchise. Next year, we have Ant-Man 3, featuring Kang, a Marvel villain who operates through-out the multiverse. This gives ample opportunity to slide Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool into the mix without necessarily committing to him being a full-on MCU character.

But, we should re-iterate, that’s just us throwing thoughts out into the ether. Only Kevin Feige and the top brass at Marvel Studios and Disney know what’s meant to slot in for that date, so we’ll have to wait and see.

At least it still has a release date, which can’t quite be said for Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. Now undated, the Patty Jenkins-directed science fiction movie is up in the air. Upcoming Disney movie Wish was dated for November 22, 2o23, and Pixar movie Inside Out 2 is coming June 14, 2024.

The next big screen instalment in the MCU is Black Panther 2. Check out our list of the best superhero movies for more caped crusading.