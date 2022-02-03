Oscar Isaac calls Moon Knight a “limited series”

Oscar Isaac is joining the MCU with Moon Knight, and if you’re hoping he’ll stick around, you might be disappointed. The Dune actor says the Disney Plus project is a “limited series”, indicating no season 2 is on the cards as yet.

Isaac discussed the TV series during an episode of Actors on Actors with Jared Leto. They discuss the fact they’re both entering the Marvel world – Leto is starring in the action movie Morbius – and the relative obscurity of their characters. “I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight,” Isaac says. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series.”

Working mostly in the studio film and blockbuster space, Isaac praises the breathing room of having six episodes, and working for a streaming service over the box office. “There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend,” he says. “So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions.”

Moon Knight is part of Marvel Phase 4, and it follows Marc Spector, a former marine with Dissociative Personality Disorder who becomes possessed by the Egyptian god Khonshu. This forces him into a mysterious battle involving other gods and cults.

Jeremy Slater developed Moon Knight, and it’ll premiere on March 30 on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, Morbius is currently set to open in theatres on April 1, 2022. Leto plays the eponymous vampire, a former scientist who turns himself into a mutated bloodsucker by trying to heal himself from a rare blood condition.

Only time will tell on sequels and followups to either, but for now, it sounds like Moon Knight is one and done. For more on what’s coming from Marvel, check out our guides on Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder.