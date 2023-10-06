Where is Sylvie at the end of Loki season 2 episode 1? If you’ve been feeling a touch mischievous lately it’s probably because Loki season 2 has finally debuted on Disney Plus.

Yes, the greatest liar in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Tom Hiddleston) is back (and you can trust us when we make declarations like that as we’ve just completed a rewatch of all the Marvel movies in order) with his friend Mobius (Owen Wilson) to put a stop to Kang the Conqueror’s evil plans.

Now, the new Marvel series is a triumph (read our Loki season 2 review if you don’t believe us), but we do have one gripe. Where was Sylvie at the end of Loki season 2, episode 1? Well, we got a few brief glimpses of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) during the first episode, but it wasn’t until the post-credit scene that we finally learned where she was hiding. So where was she, and what’s the significance of this location? Well, we’ve been through our Marvel comics collection to bring you the answers.

Where is Sylvie at the end of Loki season 2 episode 1?

Sylvie used a TemPad to travel to the town of Broxton, Oklahoma, in the early 80s. More specifically, she’s gone to Broxton’s McDonald’s in the hopes of trying “everything.” While that may seem a bit random, anyone who read a Thor comic during the early 2000s will know the location very well.

What’s the significance of Broxton Oklahoma in Loki season 2?

Broxton, Oklahoma, is an important location in the Thor mythos. Following the God of Thunder’s rebirth after the event of Ragnarok and the Civil War between the superheroes, Thor needed to find the Asgardians a new home, and he decided that Broxton, Oklahoma, would suffice.

Thor presumably chose the remote town because it was a remote location far away from the chaos of New York City, which is being invaded by supervillains every other week. Thor built a new floating Asgard a few miles outside the town, and all was well.

Well, everything went well until the US government turned up and tried to force the Asgardians to register as superpowered beings. Thor wasn’t too keen on this idea, and faced with his fury, the government backed down, granting the Asgardians some degree of diplomatic immunity.

Eventually, though, Norman Osborn (Yes, the Green Goblin), who was the acting head of SHIELD at the time, decided that he would bring the Asgardians to heel, and a major battle was fought just outside the town. The heroes won the day, deposing Osborn in the process. Following yet another supervillain attack, this time it was a guy called The Serpent. Thor realized that he was putting Broxton at risk, and he moved Asgard back to its old location.

Unfortunately, moving Asgard away from Broxton didn’t dissuade the villains of the Marvel Universe from attacking the town, and it was rendered nearly uninhabitable by Dario Ager and his company Roxxon and then later destroyed by the God of Hammers. That’s what happens when you get close to a superhero; just ask Gwen Stacy… oh wait, you can’t.

