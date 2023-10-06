Who was calling Loki at the end of Loki season 2 episode 1? Kneel mortals because your lord and master, Loki has returned to Disney Plus for a second season. Yes, that’s right, the God of Mischief is back, and he’s better than ever.

It’s been a tough time to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan after the embarrassment that was Secret Invasion (seriously, we’ve resorted to watching the Marvel movies in order over and over again to remind us why we like this franchise) but the long wait is over Loki is here, and he’s brilliant (read our Loki season 2 review if you don’t believe us).

If you’re reading this, though, chances are you’ve already seen episode one of the new series, have a few questions, and specifically want to know: ‘Who was calling Loki at the end of episode 1?‘ Well, don’t worry; we think we’ve got the answer you’re looking for.

Who was calling Loki at the end of Loki season 2 episode 1?

The episode never reveals who was calling Loki at the end of the episode, but it seems likely it was Kang. Why do we think that? Well, let’s put the call in context. Loki received the call after traveling to a future where the TVA was under lockdown and possibly under an attack of some kind, most likely by Kang the Conqueror or one of his variants.

We can also presume that whoever is calling is trying to contact Loki. But who in the TVA would know that Loki had time slipped to that exact moment? Whoever it was would need to have some pretty specific understanding of the nature of time travel to be able to pull that off.

What did the person calling Loki want?

With those two things in mind, it seems likely to us at least that the person on the other end of the phone was, in fact, Kang, or a variant of Kang who had come to claim the TVA now that He Who Remains has been done away with. The question then is, what did he want?

We only see one potential answer: he wants Loki’s help. After all, if this new Kang is attacking the TVA, he must know the fate of He Who Remains. It would make sense to strike a deal with one of the few beings at the TVA capable of defeating a Kang variant, and we know from Quantumania that Kangs are more than willing to strike deals if it suits their ends.

Perhaps Kang was calling to offer Loki power over the TVA, something he desperately wanted in season 1. What’s more likely, though, considering how the God of Mischief has grown as a person, maybe Kang is going to offer to restore Loki to the Sacred Timeline properly. This ties in with some recent comments made by the writers about reuniting Loki with Thor, and it’s a carrot that the Princ of Asgard would struggle to turn away from. Only time will tell whether we’re right or not, though.

