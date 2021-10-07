Disney Plus is developing a WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in a WandaVision spin-off for the streaming service Disney Plus. According to Variety sources close to the project have described it as a dark comedy, although exact plot details are being kept as secret as the Darkhold.

Jac Schaffer who served as WandaVision’s head writer and showrunner is expected to return as a writer and executive producer on the TV series. Unfortunately at the time of writing no other details about the project are known, and Marvel Studios has not confirmed any of Variety’s reporting. Still, that’s standard practice for Marvel.

Hahn was a fan favourite in WandaVision, where she played the powerful witch Agatha Harkness who sought to steal the power of the Scarlet Witch from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). To do so, she posed as nosey neighbour Agnes in the sitcom-inspired world Wand had built and slowly corrupted the fantasy with her own dark magic. Eventually, Agatha learned the hard way why you don’t mess with one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful beings, and she was trapped in her Agnes persona forever.

Or so we thought, perhaps Agatha managed to find a way to break the spell and has resumed her deadly plot to steal Wanda’s magic. Or maybe not. It could easily be a prequel, WandaVision made clear she’s been around for a very long time and got into all sorts of misadventures.

When we know more about the Agatha spin-off, we'll be sure to let you know.