Black Panther 2 adds I May Destroy You star to cast

I May Destroy you star Michaela Coel has joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety broke the news writing that Coel has joined the cast and crew of Black Panther at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production began this month.

Coel, who’s previously appeared in Black Mirror and Ch4’s Chewing Gum, got her big break last year with the Emmy nominated I May Destroy you. The widely acclaimed BBC TV series told the story of Arabella (Cole), a young novelist and her attempts to rebuild her life after she’s raped on a night out. The series has been praised for its brave and delicate depiction of rape trauma and dominated at the 2021 BAFTAs.

As is standard for all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, plot details for the film are being kept top secret, and Coel’s role is unknown at the moment. Production Weekly did reveal a synopsis for Black Panther 2 earlier this month which alleged the Phase 4 movie would deal with the intertwined history of Wakanda and the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

“Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilisations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear”, the description reads. “Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago.”

“And yet, their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium,” it continues. “However, rumours of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor’s human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antarctica.”

Tenoch Huerta has reportedly been cast as Namor, but Marvel hasn’t confirmed the rumour at the time of writing. Namor is one of Marvel’s oldest characters, and his appearance in the MCU has been teased for years now, most notably in Avengers: Endgame. The character is the King of Atlantis, who uses his superhuman abilities to defend his underwater home from anything that might threaten it. In recent years Namor has come into frequent conflict With T’Challa.

Black Panther 2 began production earlier this month after the project was delayed after the death of Chadwick Boseman last year. Marvel Studios executives confirmed T’Challa would not be recast, nor will they use a digital version of Chadwick Boseman in the film or Black Panther spin-offs. Instead, the studio wants the adventure movie to honour Chadwick’s legacy and build on what he helped establish in the first movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on July 8, 2022.