Here’s the BAFTA TV awards 2021 winners

The BAFTA TV awards 2021 happened over the weekend, highlighting many of the best and brightest involved in British television within the last year. Some favourites came away with their fair share of statues, and a couple of surprises occurred through-out the evening.

One of the big winners was Michaela Cole, who won leading actress and writer for her work on I May Destroy You. The series itself, which was created, co-directed, and executive produced by Cole, was nominated in several other categories, and won best mini-series, ahead of Small Axe, Normal People, and Adult Material.

Normal People and Small Axe didn’t go without recognition. Malachi Kirby won supporting actor for the latter, a category shared with cast-mate Michael Ward, and Paul Mescal got an upset win in leading actor for his role in the former. The Irish actor outdid John Boyega and Shaun Parkes from Small Axe, as well as Josh O’Connor from The Crown, Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You, and Waleed Zuitar for Baghdad Central.

Here’s your complete list of BAFTA TV awards 2021 nominees – winners in bold:

Leading actress

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three

Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One

Leading actor

Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three

John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4

Supporting actress

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Supporting actor

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV

Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One

Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix

Entertainment performance

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two

Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV

Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Male performance in a comedy programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4

Drama series

Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic

Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

The Crown – Netflix

Single drama

Sitting In Limbo – BBC One

Anthony – BBC One

BBW – Channel 4

The Windermere Children – BBC Two

Mini-series

I May Destroy You – BBC One

Adult Material – Channel 4

Normal People – BBC Three

Small Axe – BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

EastEnders – BBC One

Hollyoaks – Channel 4

International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four

Little America – Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox – Netflix

Entertainment programme

Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Masked Singer – ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Scripted comedy

Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Ghosts – BBC One

Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

This Country – BBC Three

Features

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV

Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

The Repair Shop – BBC One

Daytime

The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One

Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two

The Chase – ITV

Must-see moment

Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent

Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears

Current affairs

America’s War On Abortion – ITV

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two

The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English

Single documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four

American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One

Surviving Covid – Channel 4

Factual series

Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two

Crime & Punishment – Channel 4

Hospital – BBC Two

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4

Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One

Race Across The World – BBC Two

The Write Offs – Channel 4

Specialist factual

The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix

Extinction: The Facts – BBC One

Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4

The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two

News coverage

Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two

Sport

England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1

England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video

London Marathon 2020 – BBC One

Live event

Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two

Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic

Short-form programme

They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV

Criptales – BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey

The Main Part – BBC iPlayer

Writer: Comedy

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One

Writer: Drama

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

