Emmys 2021: The Mandalorian and The Crown lead nominations

After a year of lockdowns and turning to our TV’s for comfort and escapism during a pandemic, it is now time to recognise all the shows that got us through Covid-19. On Tuesday night, the 73rd Emmy Awards released its nominations for this year’s standouts in broadcasting excellence. Popular TV series have swept the categories as expected; however, some monumental announcements will make these Emmy nominations go down in history.

Firstly, Disney has earned its first Emmy recognition in style, bulldozing the competition and standing next to streaming giant Netflix in terms of all-round nomination numbers. The Mandalorian ties with Netflix’s The Crown for the show with the most nominations overall, gaining an impressive 24 across various categories. Its Marvel spin-off series Wandavision has similarly done well with 23 nods in its direction.

However, the most significant take away from the Emmy’s list is the much-needed increase in diversity. Expectations have been surpassed across the nominees this year, with half the named actors being those of colour, setting a new record and marking a notable improvement compared to previous years. Likewise, Pose actor MJ Rodriguez has made Emmy history by becoming the first transwoman to be nominated for a Leading Actress award.

Here is the list of the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations:

Drama series:

The Boys – Amazon Prime Video

Bridgerton – Netflix

The Crown – Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Lovecraft Country – HBO

The Mandalorian – Disney Plus

Pose – FX

This Is Us – NBC

Comedy series:

Black-ish – ABC



Cobra Kai – Netflix



Emily in Paris – Netflix



Hacks – HBO Max



The Flight Attendant – HBO Max



The Kominsky Method – Netflix



Pen15 – Hulu



Ted Lasso – Apple TV Plus

Limited or anthology series:

I May Destroy You – HBO

Mare of Easttown – HBO

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime Video

Wandavision – Disney Plus

Animated program:

Big Mouth – Netflix

Bob’s Burgers – Fox

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – Adult Swim

The Simpsons – Fox

South Park: The Pandemic Special – Comedy Central

Short-form Animated program:

Love, Death + Robots – Netflix

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap – Disney Plus

Once Upon a Snowman – Disney Plus

Robot Chicken – Adult Swim

Competition programme:

The Amazing Race – CBS

Nailed It! – Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race – VH1

Top Chef – Bravo

The Voice – NBC

Variety talk show series:

Conan – NBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – HBO

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – CBS

Variety special (pre-recorded):

Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

David Byrne’s American Utopia – HBO

8:46 – Dave Chappelle – Netflix

Friends: The Reunion – HBO Max

Hamilton – Disney Plus

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote – HBO Max

Variety special (live):

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special – Multiple Platforms

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – CBS

The Oscars – ABC

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weekend – CBS

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 – Showtime

Hosted Nonfiction series:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman -Netflix

Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – CBS

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – CNN

United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell – CNN

VICE – Showtime

TV movie:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square – Netflix

Oslo – HBO

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – Lifetime Television

Sylvie’s Love – Amazon Prime Video

Uncle Frank – Amazon Prime Video

Lead actor in a drama series:

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Lead actor in a comedy series:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Lead actress in a comedy series:

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney – Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead actor in a limited series:

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

Lead actress in a limited series:

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Supporting actor in a drama series:

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

Supporting actress in a drama series:

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Madeline Brewer -The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd -The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting actor in a comedy series:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift -Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a comedy series:

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Supporting actor in a limited series:

Thomas Brodie Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Evan Peters – Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Supporting actress in a limited series:

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare Of Easttown

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Guest actor in a drama:

Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance – The Crown

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Guest actress in a drama:

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy – The Crown

McKenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us

Guest actor in a comedy:

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy – Saturday Night Live

Guest actress in a comedy:

Jane Adams – Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Host for a reality or competition:

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons – Top Chef

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Directing for a comedy series:

James Burrows- B Positive

Susanna Fogel – The Flight Attendant

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

James Widdoes – Mom

Zach Braff – Ted Lasso

MJ Delaney – Ted Lasso

Declan Lowney – Ted Lasso

Directing for a drama series :

Julie Anne Robinson – Bridgerton

Benjamin Caron – The Crown

Jessica Hobbs – The Crown

Liz Garbus – The Handmaid’s Tale

Jon Favreau – The Mandalorian

Steven Canals – Pose

Directing for a limited series:

Thomas Kail – Hamilton

Sam Miller – I May Destroy You

Craig Zobel – Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman – Wanda Vision

Directing for a variety series:

Christopher Werner – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Alexander J – Late Night With Seth Meyers

Jim Hoskinson – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Paul G. Casey – Real Time With Bill Maher

Don Roy King – Saturday Night Live

