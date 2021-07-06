Black Panther 2 plot details confirm Atlantis fan theory

The first plot details for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been revealed, and they seem to confirm an old fan theory. According to Production Weekly, the film will tell the “intertwined history” between Wakanda and the lost city of Atlantis and bring Namor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU has been flirting with a silver screen version of Atlantis and Namor for a while now. There have been coy lines and background props that hint at something in the Marvel Earth’s oceans but nothing concrete. The most specific reference we’ve had came in Avengers: Endgame, where there was an offhand mention of an underwater earthquake which fans took as an apparent reference to Namor. Now though, it’s seemingly been confirmed that Atlantis does exist in the MCU.

The full plot description reads: “Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilisations with advanced technology and increased militaristic abilities that decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety, and in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared that their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago. And yet, their fears escalate even further when these two once-hidden nations clash with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a shockingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only county in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumours of its power spread throughout the world, and Namor’s human father was sent searching for this rare material in Antarctica.”

The question now, of course, is who’s playing Namor? There were rumours that Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) had been cast in the role, but nothing’s been confirmed at the time of writing.

One of Marvel comics’ oldest characters Namor is the mutant son of a sea captain and a princess from the kingdom of Atlantis. Born with incredible powers beyond the average Atlantean, Namor uses his superhuman abilities to defend his home from anything that threatens it. In recent years Namor has come into frequent conflict With T’Challa.

Black Panther 2 began production last week. The project was delayed after the death of Chadwick Boseman last year to give the cast time to grieve and to provide Coogler with the time needed to work out how to continue the story without his leading man.

Marvel Studios has confirmed they will not recast T’Challa or use a digital version of Chadwick Boseman in the film or Black Panther spin-offs. Instead, the studio wants the film to honour Chadwick’s legacy and build on what he helped establish in the first movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.