How many episodes of Loki season 2 will there be?

We’re getting towards the end of Loki season 2’s episode count, and the stakes are only getting higher and higher.

That’s not hyperbole, either. The fate of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to play for as the destruction of the Temporal Loom looks set to annihilate the TVA and all of the MCU’s timelines with it. Of course, in the remaining episodes of Loki season 2, we expect our (anti-)heroes to come up with a solution. But how many episodes do they have left to figure something out, and when will the Marvel series come to an end?

What is the Loki sesaon 2 episode count?

Loki season 2 will have six episodes, the same as season 1, meaning that there are only two left before the wait for season 3 begins.

Loki season 2 episode 5 is the next episode, and it will have to address the major cliffhanger at the end of episode 4, which saw the explosion of the Temporal Loom and the death of Victor Timely. Whatever happens, it’s all going to come to a grand conclusion in Loki season 2, episode 6.

If the season 2 finale is even half as good as the first season’s, we’re in for a treat. Like the first, we’re expecting it to have multiverse-spanning implications for the rest of the MCU, and it could begin to establish the basis for the events of Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, The Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars, which all hinge on the same concepts as Loki: namely multiple timelines and realities colliding, and the aftermath of that.

Of course, we wish there were more than six episodes. This is about as short as a season of TV can be, and we’re always going to want more from the franchise’s best TV series. But as long as the series carries on being this good, we really can’t complain.

For more on Loki, check out our theory on OB and why that X-Men Easter egg wasn’t an X-Men Easter egg. Or, see what’s new on Disney Plus this month before looking ahead to the upcoming Marvel movie coming in November: The Marvels.