Loki season 2 episode 5 release date – when is the next episode out?

Loki season 2 episode 5 is going to change everything after the latest episode just dropped one of the biggest cliffhangers in MCU history.

The explosion of the Temporal Loom and the death of Victor Timely threaten not just the TVA, but the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the next episode of the Marvel series, we should get some resolution as our favorite characters scramble to either reverse or fix what’s just happened. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release date, and what to expect from it.

Loki season 2 episode 5 release date

Loki season 2 episode 5 will release on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 6PM PST and 9PM EST, when it will become available on Disney Plus.

In the UK, the episode will be available on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 2AM. So, if you’re a Loki fanatic like us (of course you are, this is the best TV series in the MCU after all) you’ll have to stay up late or get up very early.

The upcoming episode will be the penultimate adventure this season, and the remaining Loki season 2 release schedule is as follows.

Loki season 2 episode 5: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Loki season 2 episode 6: Thursday, November 9, 2023

What to expect from Loki season 2 episode 5

The new episode will undoubtedly focus on the aftermath of the explosion of the Temporal Loom, and an attempt to come up with a solution.

That could be even more complicated than it sounds (and it does already sound complicated) because OB explained that if the Temporal Loom is destroyed, it will annihilate the TVA with it, and presumably the Marvel characters within the organization. So our best bet right now is that Loki, Mobius, Sylvie, and co. will have to rapidly travel back in time in order to try this all again from the start, or improve the design of the Temporal Loom from even earlier on in the timeline.

There’s also a question about the Kang Variants. The death of Victor Timely leaves the Marvel villain out of the loop in the series, with space for another to step in. There are countless Kang Variants, but we’re hoping it could be Nathaniel Richards (specifically, the incarnation Rama-Tut as seen in the Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene). This could see our group travel back to ancient Egypt in order to fix the timeline from an earlier position, with a Kang Variant’s help.

That’s everything we know, and think we know, about Loki season 2 episode 5. For more on the show, check out our feature on Lokius and theory on OB. Or, see what’s new on Disney Plus this month, before seeing our guide to all upcoming Marvel movies.