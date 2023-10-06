Temporal Loom in Loki explained — what’s the wacky time machine?

What is the Temporal Loom in Loki? Just when you thought this show couldn’t get more timey-wimey, we were met with a humungous machine that does… stuff.

We’re here to cut through the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s word soup to get to the bottom of what exactly this new feature in the Marvel series is, and why it posed such a problem for one of the best MCU characters.

If you’ve seen the premiere episode of Loki season 2 on Disney Plus (spoilers for episode 1 are ahead), then let’s get into the nitty-gritty of TVA’s not-so-friendly machine with the Temporal Loom explained. This is one of the best TV series from the universe yet, so we want to know the ins and outs.

The Temporal Loom in Loki explained

The Temporal Loom in Loki season 2 is described as the “heart of the TVA”. In it, raw time is refined into a physical timeline, according to O.B.

Created alongside the TVA, its objective, in layman’s terms, is to take in raw energy from the cosmos and refine it into dimensions. It weaves those universes together to form the Sacred Timeline, the cluster of realities that He Who Remains was protecting against Kang the Conqueror variants.

In season 2 episode 1, the Temporal Loom, which generally is looked after by Miss Minutes (ruh-roh), is overloaded after the events of Loki’s season 1 finale, when Sylvie unleashed timeline chaos. The Loom is not built to weave together as many new timeline branches as it’s being forced to do now. Ke Huy Quan’s O.B. described it as a “disaster”. Oh, it can also peel your skin off. We wouldn’t be surprised if some of these ideas make their way into upcoming Marvel movies.

