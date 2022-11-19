Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will involve a big reveal

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to release in just a few short days, and act as the final end point of the MCU’s Phase 4, and, it’s going to include a big reveal. The upcoming TV special, which will drop on streaming service Disney Plus on November 25th, will be a Christmas-themed Guardians of the Galaxy adventure, with all your favourite MCU characters from the science fiction movie series set to make their return.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will focus on Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord as he tries to come to terms with the loss of Gamora. The comedy special will see his fellow Guardians travelling across Earth to find him the best-ever Christmas present in order to help him to overcome his sadness. It will be a stop-gap before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to mark the conclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy story, as well as being the final MCU movie from newly appointed DC movie head James Gunn.

However, that doesn’t mean that the special won’t also be essential viewing. In fact, one of the stars of the the holiday special, Pom Klementieff, has said that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is going to have a major reveal.

Speaking to TV Line, Klementieff gave some in-depth thoughts on the upcoming special, going into it will be more than just comedy. She said “But while there are these moments of comedy, there is also this layer of something real, like, ‘It’s all about love and connection’ and ‘I need to get this Christmas gift [for Quill]’…it’s beautiful and deeper than just a comedy. There’s a big reveal that you need to watch”

That’s pretty persuasive, and if any Guardians of the Galaxy fans, or fans of the broader MCU movies were thinking of sitting this one out, they’ll now need to reconsider that – especially as an end-of-Phase-4-reveal could be something very, very big indeed. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to Ant-Man 3, Phase 5, and The Marvels.