First ever MCU Disney Plus script revealed by Kevin Feige

The first MCU project ever agreed for the streaming service Disney Plus was for Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The MCU movies‘ divisive Phase 4 is set to come to an end with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

It will conclude the era with a straight-to-streaming release on November 25. In the short feature, the Guardians of the Galaxy come to Earth during the Christmas season and, in an attempt to help Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord get over the loss of Gamora, try to find him the best gift possible.

Now, Kevin Feige has revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special holds the title as the first feature that was ever conceived of, and written, specifically for Disney Plus. Speaking in a behind the scenes featurette about the special, MCU overlord Feige said “It is the very first thing every conceived for Marvel Studios for Disney+. On the set of Vol. 2, James Gunn said we should do a holiday special. We all had a laugh, we thought that would be great. And then they wrote it in like three days.”

That’s an impressive turn around, and the short time it took to write is likely an indicator of how much fun it was to work on. Expect the special to be a stop-gap between the end of Phase 4, and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as a lot of fun in its own right.

