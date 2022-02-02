Drew Barrymore shares cute throwback to first Tom Holland meeting

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she met a young Tom Holland for a project that she was going to direct (but it didn’t work out), in what was probably 2012, after Holland’s first Hollywood role – in the disaster movie The Impossible. She has shared a photo on her Instagram of an extremely baby-faced Holland where she marvels (pun intended) at where his career has gone since.

In the emotional post, Barrymore says; “I was so captivated by you. I had just watched your movie (most likely The Impossible starring Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts) and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!”

Unfortunately, Barrymore hasn’t directed a feature film since 2009’s Whip It starring Elliot Page and Kristen Wiig. The actress is obviously known for ET, Scream, The Wedding Singer, Ever After, Never Been Kissed and Charlie’s Angels. She now has her own popular talk show.

Barrymore’s post about Holland continues; “Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest woman, Zendaya and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer Billy Elliot and Lip Sync Battle. And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do!”

You can see the photo of little baby Tom below;

Tom Holland will next be seen starring alongside Mark Whalberg in videogame adventure movie Uncharted.

