Lilly Wachowski and Elliot Page support case against anti-trans law in Arkansas

Elliot Page, one of the stars of Umbrella Academy on Netflix, and Lilly Wachowski, director of The Matrix Resurrections, have come together to combat anti-trans laws. They’ve lent their voices as prominent members of the transgender community to fight restrictions to healthcare in Arkansas.

The law effectively bans gender-affirming care for trans youth in the state. American Civil Liberties Union is leading a lawsuit against the move, saying the restrictions will “catastrophic harms to transgender youth”. In separate statements, Page and Wachowski have commented on how invaluable transitioning genders has been for them, and why the option should be open for all young people.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of energy I had, ideas, how my imagination flourished,” Page says, “because the constant discomfort and pain around that aspect of my body was gone.” Meanwhile, Wachowski mentions the way she saw herself totally shifted. When I started living as my true self, I would sometimes catch short sharp glimpses of my reflection in windows and cars as I’d walk along or ride my bike,” she states. “It would make my heart skip a beat. The silhouette of my shadow on the ground cast by the afternoon sun was exhilarating and life-affirming.”

Elliot Page announced his transition in December 2020, via social media posts on his personal channels. Lilly Wachowski came out in 2016, and made comment on how much personal support from family and friends meant to her in being more herself.

Everyone should be allowed to live their best lives, and be provided with the means to do so. Anti-trans laws only harm those already marginalised and oppressed. You can read more about the ACLU’s efforts here. Elliot Page will feature in Umbrella Academy season 3, and you can check out The Matrix Resurrections, Lilly Wachowski’s new science fiction movie, in theatres now.