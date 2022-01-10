How to watch Euphoria season 2 – where can I stream Zendaya’s HBO series?

How can you watch Euphoria season 2? The hit HBO TV series is back, with another season of our young cast trying to maneuver around love, drug-use, violence, and other growing pains.

Zandaya, of Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home fame, returns to lead the young cast as Rue Bennet, a rehabilitated addict trying to figure out what’s next. By her side is Lexi (Maude Apatow), her childhood friend, Jules Vaughan (Hunter Schafer), and Fezco (Angus Cliud), Rue’s former dealer who maintains close proximity.

They’re joined by a growing number of characters, each with their own distinct perspective and troubles. Some are dealing with issues of sexuality, others body dysmorphia, and some are just trying to figure it all out like the rest of us. Sam Levinson’s drama tackles many subjects pertinent to young people, always skewing toward youth over the adults, who’re never fully shown in frame so as to not steal the spotlight. Euphoria is a beautiful, daring show from HBO, and season 2 looks to continue that trend – want to know hen you can tune in? Step right this way!

When I can watch the next episode of Euphoria?

You can check out the next episode of Euphoria season 2 on Sunday, January 16, at 21:00 EST/PST on HBO, and the streaming service HBO Max. UK viewers can watch concurrently on Sky Atlantic, on Monday January 17, at 02:00 GMT, then catch up afterwards via Now TV.

This is due to a deal Sky has with HBO that allows for simultaneous airing regardless of timezones, as seen with Succession and Game of Thrones. The season started airing on Sunday, January 9, with the premiere episode ‘Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door’, and it’ll run for eight episodes.

Can I stream Euphoria season 2?

You sure can, through very handy means. Both networks that are home to the production in the US and UK have corresponding platforms that offer on-demand viewing.

If you’re in the US, you can find Euphoria on HBO Max, and if you’re British, Now TV has you sorted. Simple and easy!