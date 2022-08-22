Disney Plus announces when Thor: Love and Thunder will be streaming

If you haven’t been lucky enough to catch Thor: Love and Thunder at the cinema yet, don’t worry because we now know exactly when the latest MCU movie is coming to the streaming service Disney Plus. So get the sweets and treats ready and close the curtains, it’s nearly time for big superhero movie action on the small screen at home.

The Thor: Love and Thunder release date came early in July, and the most recent Marvel movie has enjoyed a fairly successful box-office run. If our Thor: Love and Thunder review is anything to go by (it is), then you really do need to catch this MCU Phase 4 effort one way or another. It’s not always easy for everyone to get to the cinema, though, but thankfully Disney will be bringing Thor and his pals to your home very soon.

It may seem like just two minutes since the Thor cast assembled on the big screen for the intergalactic adventure movie, but you’ll be able to watch it on Disney Plus on September 8, 2022.

You’ll need an active subscription to the streaming platform of course, but with that you’ll get access to all the MCU has to offer, as well as an abundance of Disney movies and Star Wars content.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Batman actor Christian Bale as the villain. Taika Waititi directs once again, following his success on the third Thor movie.

If you’ve already seen Thor: Love and Thunder, you might be curious enough to check out our guide to the Thor 5 release date. To look ahead to what’s to come from Marvel, here’s our guide to the MCU Phase 5.