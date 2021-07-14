Deadpool finally joins MCU in new Free Guy teaser

Before the ink had even dried on the Disney-Fox acquisition deal, fans were already demanding to know when Deadpool would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well after three years of waiting, that day has finally arrived, just not in the way any of us expected.

In a promotional video for Ryan Reynold’s new movie Free Guy (also owned by the House of Mouse), Deadpool at long last crossed over into the MCU. In the video, the Merc’ with a Mouth sits down to react to the newest trailer for the action movie with none other than Korg (played by his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi). During the video, the pair exchange a few barbed insults before Deadpool lands the killing blow and tells Korg he preferred Thor: The Dark World (he really is a degenerate).

Fans will, of course, remember Korg as the strangely charming rock monster trying to arrange a gladiator revolt in Thor: Ragnarok, who went on to become the God of Thunder’s gaming buddy in Avengers: Endgame. Fans are taking the appearance of Korg in the teaser as proof that Deadpool will join the MCU sooner rather than later.

Kevin Feige, the chief architect of the MCU, has made no secret of Marvel Studio’s intention to bring Deadpool into its shared universe. This January, Feige said Marvel was hoping to begin production on Deadpool 3 as early as next year and that everyone was just waiting for Reynold’s busy schedule to clear up.

“Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun,” he told Collider. “Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Reynolds has been particularly busy this year appearing in the comedy movie, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, and he also finished filming on the Red Notice a new Netflix movie that also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Waititi, meanwhile, is hard at work in post-production on Thor: Love and Thunder. Filming on the fourth Thor film wrapped last month, Watiti celebrated by telling Empire that it’ll be “different” from Ragnarok and even “crazier”. The highly anticipated fourth film in the Thor series will reunite Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder with his old flame Jane (Natalie Portman), who this time will gain similar powers to Thor after lifting Mjolnir.

Free Guy will be released on August 13, 2020.