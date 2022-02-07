Deadpool animated series ‘teaser’ goes viral again and now we want official TV show

It’s been a long old wait for Deadpool 3. So long, in fact, that we’d probably have forgotten the damned action movie was in development were it not for journalists constantly asking Ryan Reynolds about it. Still, if you’ve missed Reynold’s regenerating assassin, then we’ve got a treat for you, a Deadpool animated series teaser.

Now there’s some confusion about whether this clip is official or not. From the digging we’ve done, it seems that it was made by the studio Titmouse as an animation test/pitch for a hypothetical Deadpool TV series. To be honest, though we don’t really care where it comes from, all we know is it’s really f*cking cool.

The short tease shows Marvel’s worst hired gun on a typical mission, this time trying to kill a cyborg gorilla man – you know the usual superhero stuff. To get to his target though, Deadpool has to literally slice and dice his way through an army of thugs before tackling the armoured ape. It’s gory, irreverent, and surprisingly funny, everything a good Deadpool adaptation needs to be.

The clip was first released in 2018, but it was recently shared on Reddit, reigniting interest in the video. From what we’ve learned, it was directed by Chris Prynoski and was supposed to show what Titmouse was capable of.

Deadpool has been a massive hit on the big screen, but his TV outings have left a lot to be desired. Most of his appearances have curbed his bloodthirsty nature and toned down Deadpool’s more adult sense of humour while playing up his zaniness.

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were supposed to be working on a more adult animated series featuring Deadpool, but those plans ended up falling through. According to Glover, creative differences over a joke involving Taylor Swift pushed the studio developing the show over the edge.

“There really was a Taylor Swift episode. It was hilarious. And it definitely was the last straw, lol,” Glover wrote on Twitter (via Vanity Fair). “We definitely wanted to give Rick and Morty a run for their money, and I think we would have. Proud of the gang.”

If you love Deadpool, check out our ranking of the best X-Men characters.