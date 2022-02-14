Fantastic Four fans think they’ve spotted The Human Torch in Doctor Strange 2 trailer

Fans of Marvel’s first family the Fantastic Four think they’ve spotted the Human Torch in the new Doctor Strange 2 trailer. The scene in question happens at around the one minute thirty mark and shows someone wreathed in orange plasma having a fight with the Scarlet Witch.

Could this be Johnny Storm and our first glimpse at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fantastic team? Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news but we don’t think it’s Johnny, nor is it the original Human Torch teased all the way back in Captain America. While it’s hard to tell from looking at the image it appears to be a Captain Marvel variant.

The current speculation online is that it’s Maria Rambeau from a universe where she received the power of the Space Stone rather than Carol Danvers. To be honest it’s very hard to tell from looking at the images but the way the ‘fire’ is flowing around whoever Wanda’s fighting looks very similar to Carol when she uses her ‘binary’ powers.

The Multiverse of Madness tease has triggered a wave of speculation online. The trailer’s most notable cameo was the return of everyone’s favourite mutant headmaster Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, the founder of the X-Men.

Check out the debate over the fiery figure here:

This would be exciting enough, but the fact he seems to be played by Patrick Stewart is just sugar on top of our fan service pudding. X-Men characters aside, the trailer also hinted at the MCU’s version of The Illuminati, a secret society that guides superheroes from the shadows.

YouTube Thumbnail

Their inclusion does actually strengthen the chances the Human Torch will appear in Doctor Strange 2, as Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four, is a member of the team.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and teleports into theatres on May 6.

Feb 14, 2022

