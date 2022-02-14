Doctor Strange is imprisoned in new Multiverse of Madness Superbowl trailer

It looks like Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are going head-to-head in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The new trailer, released during the Superbowl, shows things unraveling for Stephen Strange and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) bringing him to account for his universe-destroying actions.

The trailer opens with Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) saying “Every night, I dream the same dream. And then the nightmare begins.” He continues; “I did what I had to do to protect our world.” We then see Wong (Benedict Wong) telling him; “You cannot control everything, Strange. You opened a doorway between universes…” we see skyscrapers disintegrating and the pieces floating up into the sky. Wong continues; “And we don’t know who or what will walk through it.” We see Rachel McAdams, who plays Dr Christine Palmer.

We then see Elizabeth Olsen floating in her Scarlet Witch headpiece, and Strange says; “Wanda, what do you know about the multiverse?” She replies “Vis [Vision played by Paul Bettany] had his theories. He believed it was dangerous.” Strange replies; “He was right.”

We see lots of universe-bending happening, such as Strange floating through space inside a brick wall and Mordo saying; “I’m sorry Stephen. Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished” as Strange is handcuffed.

We then hear a voice saying; “We should tell him the truth” a voice that sounds uncannily like … Patrick Stewart’s Professor X! Strange floats through space with his face coming apart like a jigsaw puzzle. He is then confronted by himself saying; “Things just got out of hand.”

Scarlet Witch then comes back, saying; “You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair.” While she is saying this, we also get glimpses of something large and tentacled attacking a bus and new character America Chavez. There’s a great shot that goes into Wanda’s eye towards the end as well as smoke ghosts and all sorts of other blink-and-you’ll-miss-it goodness.

In the TV spot, but not the trailer that has since been put online, there was also a shot of Strange looking like a zombie, which could be a little Sam Raimi influence coming through.

