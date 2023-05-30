Daredevil season 4 just got another disappointing update

When we heard Daredevil was getting his own show in the MCU, we were delighted, naturally. He’s easily one of our favorite superheroes, so the prospect of a Marvel series starring the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is tantalizing. But, we have some bad news.

Charlie Cox will be back to play one of the best MCU characters when the Daredevil season 4 release date arrives. The actor has already popped in for cameos in She-Hulk and in the Spider-Man movie No Way Home. He previously led the line for the Daredevil series on the streaming service Netflix, and he had a fine cast of co-stars around him, too. Despite rumors they would be joining Cox for his upcoming Disney Plus show, it’s looking less and less likely now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, we should not get our hopes up for the return of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson when Daredevil: Born Again drops on Disney Plus.

We have already seen Vincent D’Onofrio reprise his role as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin in the Hawkeye series, and the esteemed actor will get a chance to trade blows with Daredevil once more. That’s exciting enough, but we’re also being treated to more from Jon Bernthal, who will be back as Frank Castle AKA The Punisher.

Having those two back as their intriguing Marvel villains means Daredevil: Born Again is likely to be in keeping with the kind of gritty action that made the original Daredevil show one of the best Netflix series ever. But, sadly, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, two of Matt Murdock’s closest allies, aren’t getting the same treatment.

It seems Woll and Henson have not been contacted regarding a reunion with Cox. Whether that means the characters themselves will be absent from the show, or if new actors will join Marvel’s Phase 5 for the project, remains to be seen. If you ask us, it would be better to leave them out entirely than to bring in new faces to play the pair.

