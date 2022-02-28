Bruce Campbell teases Doctor Strange 2 cameo

The upcoming superhero time travel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises mind-bending chaos which is set to change the MCU forever. As the Marvel machine powers through Phase 4, Doctor Strange 2 also looks set to feature a whole host of exciting cameos, and Bruce Campbell, who worked with Sam Raimi on his Spider-Man movies, has teased his own cameo in the next instalment of the Marvel universe.

The actor, who also appeared in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead horror movie franchise, has been a long-time collaborator with the renowned director. His humorous cameos in the original Spider-Man trilogy were a real treat for fans, and it has been widely rumoured that he would team up with the director again for Doctor Strange 2.

According to Reddit user tylerjb223, on the r/raimimemes subreddit, Bruce Campbell confirmed he shot scenes for Doctor Strange 2 when speaking at a Q+A. The problem is, he doesn’t know if the cameo will make it into the final movie, with reports of extensive reshoots for the Doctor Strange sequel.

“The deal with Doctor Strange is interesting. A majority of the film was reshot extensively, so I have no idea what’s in there and what isn’t,” Campbell explains. “I did a cool scene with a character that’s been beloved for years, and… we’ll have to see what ends up in the movie. I don’t know if its still in there. Its a pretty cool part,” he adds.

A Bruce Campbell cameo joins a long line of confirmed appearances and speculation, with rumours pointing towards Deadpool joining the MCU, potential signs that the Fantastic Four may show up, and the iconic X-Men character Professor X seemingly spotted in the trailer.

Could the Marvel Illuminati finally make their presence known in the MCU? Will Bruce Campbell make it into the final film, and if so, which beloved character is he playing? We will have to wait until May 5, 2022, when Doctor Strange 2 hits theatres, to get the answers to these questions, and many more.