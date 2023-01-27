Original Blade star calls new Marvel movies “garbage”

When it comes to sharing hot takes on Marvel movies and DC movies, Stephen Dorff – the star of the 1998 vampire movie Blade – isn’t afraid to share his thoughts. In 2021 the star went viral for criticising Black Widow, and now, Dorff is back to drag Marvel and DC through the fire once again.

During an interview on The Daily Beast, Dorff, who played the Marvel villain Deacon Frost in Blade explained how he is open to doing more comic book movies. However, the titles would have to be “more like” the films that were around when he made Blade in the’90s. Or, a new movie like “the few” that have been done – which he considers “decent” – over the years, “like when Nolan did ‘The Dark Knight’ and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton.”

“All this other garbage is just embarrassing; you know what I mean?” Dorff said.

“I mean, God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs],” the actor continued. “And nobody’s going to remember them. Nobody’s remembering ‘Black Adam’ at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.”

Marvel is currently developing a new Blade movie. However, it is unlikely that the reboot will change Dorff’s outlook on Marvel movies. While Blade in the ’90s had the director Steve Norrington at the helm, the original director for the new Blade movie Bassam Tariq exited the production two months before its intended start date.

And while Yann Demange is currently set to direct the new Blade movie, Dorff takes the film’s changing directors as one of the signs that the contemporary monster movie won’t be able to beat the original ’90s movie.

“Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway,” Dorff said. “How’s that PG ‘Blade’ movie going for you that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.”

