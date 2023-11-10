Are the X-Men in The Marvels? When it comes to superhero groups, Marvel has plenty of iconic gangs to pick from. However, in the MCU, a certain school of mutants has been absent from the big screen, and fans are anxious to know if The Marvels gives us a sneak peek at a possible X-Men return.

Well, fear not because The Digital Fix is here to expose all the latest developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! With The Marvels release date finally here, we’ve investigated every superhuman detail and all The Marvels post-credit scenes. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to find out if the X-Men are in the new movie, and what their potential appearance means for the MCU as a whole.

Are the X-Men in The Marvels?

Good news, mutant fans! The X-Men do make an appearance in The Marvels. Well, technically, they show up in the mid-credits, but still, they are there, and we are excited about it!

In the mid-credit scene, we see that Monica Rambeau is being treated in the X-Men mansion by Beast (played by Kelsey Grammer), along with her mother, Maria, who appears to be the Marvel character Binary. Beast lets Monica know that she is now in a reality “parallel to her own” and mentions that Charles Xavier (aka Professor X) is keeping tabs on her condition.

We’ve been waiting for a new X-Men movie for ages, and seeing Beast in The Marvels is a massive beacon of hope for all of us fans. It also means that the mutants will be in future titles, an exciting development that we think will play a massive role in Marvel Phase 6 and Phase 7.

What does the X-Men’s appearance mean for the MCU?

As mentioned above, the X-Men’s appearance in The Marvels means that we will be seeing them more in the MCU going forward. But we think it also means that Avengers: Secret Wars will likely reboot the entire MCU timeline and end the multiverse for now.

Now, that is a pretty massive guess, but hear us out. Remember how Beast mentioned parallel realities? Well, that helps the upcoming Marvel movie adapt the Secret Wars comics from 2015. This harrowing story sees the multiverse collapse in on itself, and our heroes have to battle an all-powerful Doctor Doom to restore reality.

In the current MCU timeline, the X-Men exist in a kind of limbo state. Their place in the MCU is pretty murky, with only a handful of multiverse cameos and now Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 for fans to go off from. There is no new X-Men yet, with the 2000s movies still filtering into the franchise instead.

So, yeah, the “parallel realities” development is a perfect solution and allows a gang of the X-Men to easily be a part of the multiversal event in Avengers: Secret Wars. It also acts as a stepping stone for introducing a new MCU timeline – one where the X-Men and the Fantastic Four have always existed.

This is just speculation on our part, but we are pretty confident in our guesses. However, only time will tell us if our X-Men predictions are correct. While we wait for news, fans can watch The Marvels in cinemas on November 10, 2023.

