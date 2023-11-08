Is there a The Marvels post-credit scene? When it comes to tantalizing teasers, few franchises love to tickle our curiosity more quite like Marvel. Over the years, we’ve seen mid-credits and post-credits galore, with every film giving us a sneak peek into the evolving MCU timeline. So, you may be wondering if there is something juicy hidden after The Marvels’ runtime.

Well, here we answer all your Marvel Cinematic Universe questions. In our spoiler-free guide below, we break down if the upcoming Marvel movie will have any extra scenes. And, if there are some exciting teasers in the new movie, we also explain what is a must-see and what you can gloss over ahead of The Marvels release date.

Does The Marvels have a post-credit scene?

You better get cozy in your cinema seats because, according to rumors, The Marvels has a mid-credits scene as well as a post-credit scene.

And trust us, if all the rumors we’ve heard are true, you need to watch them if you want to see where the MCU is heading next. Without spoiling anything, let’s just say that the two clips shown at the end of the new movie may introduce us to some long-awaited Marvel characters, and even tie some Marvel series together.

The post-credits also supposedly have some Flerken sounds to enjoy, and honestly, who can say no to more Goose screen time? If you are on a tight schedule, though, and can’t stay in the theatre for that extra 20 minutes, we recommend that you at least stay for the mid-credits scene since it sounds like it will be the most important clip.

All the online speculation hints that the teaser is a massive game-changer and something that all of us longtime Marvel fans have been dying to see.

